Millennium Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Cricut worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. CWM LLC grew its position in Cricut by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 20.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,096.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 252,185.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $228,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,689.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $228,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,689.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,515. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.12. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.81.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

