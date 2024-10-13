Millennium Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 2,127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,986,004.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $931,500. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

