Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 5th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,228 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,016,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

