Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

