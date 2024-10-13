Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 51,389 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,045,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

