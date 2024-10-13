Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA opened at $94.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.