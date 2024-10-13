Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.