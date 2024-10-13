Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

