The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 402 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.6% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

PRK opened at $171.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $92.57 and a 52 week high of $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

