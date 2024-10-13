The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.20 Million Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,853,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 86,913 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $10.41 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

