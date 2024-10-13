The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 885 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Rogers worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after buying an additional 82,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,999,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Rogers by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 115,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ROG opened at $104.37 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.