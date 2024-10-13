Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $199.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

