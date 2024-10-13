Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.50. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 639,119 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

