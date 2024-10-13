CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $374.39, but opened at $383.75. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $374.95, with a volume of 4,140 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.97 and its 200 day moving average is $285.28.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

