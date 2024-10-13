Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $48.86. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 436,629 shares.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

