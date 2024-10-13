Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.86. Lyft shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 4,793,676 shares changing hands.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,068. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,068. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 6.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

