Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Shares of Goldmoney stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Goldmoney has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

