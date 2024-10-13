Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Goldmoney Price Performance
Shares of Goldmoney stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Goldmoney has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.
Goldmoney Company Profile
