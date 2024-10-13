Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CNX Resources Call Options (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 22,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,947% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $36.96.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at CNX Resources
In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CNX Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
