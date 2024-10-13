SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.42 on Thursday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SunOpta by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SunOpta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SunOpta by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

