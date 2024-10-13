Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Westwing Group Price Performance

Westwing Group stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 1-year low of C$6.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.47.

Get Westwing Group alerts:

Westwing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.