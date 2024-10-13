Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Westwing Group Price Performance
Westwing Group stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 1-year low of C$6.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.47.
Westwing Group Company Profile
