Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toronto-Dominion Bank Put Options (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,037 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical volume of 1,893 put options.

Shares of TD stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after acquiring an additional 218,807 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,884,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,283 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

