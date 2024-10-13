Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average volume of 4,330 call options.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

