ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

ZTE Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of ZTE stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

