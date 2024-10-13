Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,655,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 3,498,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Yamada Stock Performance
YMDAF stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Yamada has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
Yamada Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamada
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.