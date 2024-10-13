Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,655,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 3,498,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yamada Stock Performance

YMDAF stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Yamada has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

