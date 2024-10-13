Stem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 201% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.

Stem Stock Up 9.8 %

STEM stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STEM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Stem by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 551,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stem by 45.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

