Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.02 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

