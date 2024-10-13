Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.02 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Xcelerate
