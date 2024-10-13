Millennium Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,905 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

