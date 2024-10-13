Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

