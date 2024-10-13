iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

