AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 4.9 %

HIFS stock opened at $251.53 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $540.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

