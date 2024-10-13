13,000 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,219 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

First Advantage Trading Up 1.6 %

First Advantage stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.