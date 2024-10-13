AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 247,694 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 691.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,694 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 73,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRO

About Sutro Biopharma

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.