7,575 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.