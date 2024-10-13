Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $237,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,900. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 0.3 %

BMEA opened at $10.78 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $390.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.43.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMEA. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

