AQR Capital Management LLC Has $838,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Alector worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $59,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alector by 41.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 89.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $4.80 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $467.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Alector

In related news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,657.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $129,315.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,880.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at $304,657.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $286,013. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

