Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 12,251 PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 561,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth $192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 19.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PEPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other PepGen news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 12,625 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $229,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $472,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PEPG opened at $8.81 on Friday. PepGen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

