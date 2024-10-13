Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTAL. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTAL opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.