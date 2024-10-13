Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$91.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$93.50 to C$91.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.65.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$78.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$87.99. The company has a market cap of C$137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

