Barclays Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$80.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.50 to C$91.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.65.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 4.0 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 EPS for the current year.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
