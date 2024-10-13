Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$96.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.65.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 4.0 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.