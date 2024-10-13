National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.22 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.