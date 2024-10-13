National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
