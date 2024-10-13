National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

