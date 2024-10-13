América Móvil (AMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect América Móvil to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect América Móvil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

