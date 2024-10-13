América Móvil (AMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect América Móvil to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect América Móvil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
América Móvil Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on América Móvil
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than América Móvil
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.