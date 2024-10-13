Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Decreases By 25.0%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.