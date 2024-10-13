Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.