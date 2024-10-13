Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.2 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
