Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.2 days.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

