National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pro Reit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.60 million during the quarter.

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.