Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Bechtle Price Performance

Bechtle stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

