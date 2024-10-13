Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Reduced by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $470.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $471.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

