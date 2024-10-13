Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FULT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

